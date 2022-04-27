Topdanmark Raises FY Outlook After Liv Holding Divestment
(PLX AI) – Topdanmar Q1 EPS DKK 1.3 vs. estimate DKK 2.8.Consensus may not compare as it likely includes Topdanmark Liv Holding, which has been divestedQ1 net income DKK 115 million vs. estimate DKK 248 millionQ1 combined ratio 86.9% vs. estimate …
- (PLX AI) – Topdanmar Q1 EPS DKK 1.3 vs. estimate DKK 2.8.
- Consensus may not compare as it likely includes Topdanmark Liv Holding, which has been divested
- Q1 net income DKK 115 million vs. estimate DKK 248 million
- Q1 combined ratio 86.9% vs. estimate 85.4%
- Q1 combined ratio ex run-off 88.8% vs. estimate 87.2%
- The assumed combined ratio for 2022 has been improved from 85.5-88 to 83-86, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4, partly due to the reclassification of illness and accident to discontinued operations
- The profit forecast for 2022 has been improved from DKK 1,200-1,450m to DKK 2,250-2,500m after tax, excluding run-off in Q2-Q4 but including the expected net gain of DKK 1.2bn from the divestment of Topdanmark Liv Holding A/S (closing assumed as at 31 December 2022)
