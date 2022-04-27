Yara Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates Despite Lower Than Expected Revenue
(PLX AI) – Yara Q1 operating income USD 1,039 million vs. estimate USD 945 million.Q1 net income USD 944 millionQ1 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,346 million vs. estimate USD 1,237 millionQ1 revenue USD 5,912 million vs. estimate USD 6,287 millionSays higher …
- Q1 net income USD 944 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,346 million vs. estimate USD 1,237 million
- Q1 revenue USD 5,912 million vs. estimate USD 6,287 million
- Says higher prices more than offset higher feedstock costs and lower deliveries
- While raw material price increases in isolation are negative for Yara, higher end product prices create offsetting positive effects, as higher grain prices improve farmers’ profitability and demand incentives for agricultural inputs, the company said
