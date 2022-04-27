Bambuser Q1 Loss Bigger Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Bambuser Q1 EBIT SEK -50.5 million vs. estimate SEK -42 million.Q1 adjusted EBITDA SEK -41.6 million vs. estimate SEK -24 millionSteady growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increasing 131% YoY to 105.2 MSEK (45.6)
- (PLX AI) – Bambuser Q1 EBIT SEK -50.5 million vs. estimate SEK -42 million.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA SEK -41.6 million vs. estimate SEK -24 million
- Steady growth in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increasing 131% YoY to 105.2 MSEK (45.6)
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0