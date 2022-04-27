Iberdrola Q1 EBITDA Rises 4.9%, Just Below Estimates
- (PLX AI) – Iberdrola Q1 revenue EUR 12,150 million.
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 2,950.9 million vs. estimate EUR 2,975 million
- EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 was 4.9% higher than in the same period of 2021, with an increased contribution from the Networks business, which grew by 20.9%, while the Electricity Production and Customers business fell by 6.8%, a consequence of the current market situation, the company said
