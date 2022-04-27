Iberdrola Q1 EBITDA Rises 4.9%, Just Below Estimates

(PLX AI) – Iberdrola Q1 revenue EUR 12,150 million.Q1 EBITDA EUR 2,950.9 million vs. estimate EUR 2,975 millionEBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 was 4.9% higher than in the same period of 2021, with an increased contribution from the Networks …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer