Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
(PLX AI) – Umicore and ACC enter strategic partnership for EV battery materials in Europe.Umicore will supply ACC’s future large-scale European battery plants with next-generation high nickel cathode materials
