Bechtle Q1 Pretax Profit Beats Expectations Despite Soft Revenues
- (PLX AI) – Bechtle Q1 pretax profit EUR 73 million vs. estimate EUR 71 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 1,379 million vs. estimate EUR 1,600 million
- This very positive development is in no small part due to special effects on the debit side for the same period last year, which have been largely absent in the current year, the company said
