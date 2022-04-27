Deutsche Bank Falls 4% as Earnings Beat Overshadowed by Costs
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank shares fell 4% in early trading as a first-quarter earnings beat was overshadowed by high costs, analysts said. Total revenues and pretax profit beat consensus for the quarterBut costs were higher, driven by compensation …
- Total revenues and pretax profit beat consensus for the quarter
- But costs were higher, driven by compensation expenses
- CET1 ratio also came in 20 basis points below consensus
