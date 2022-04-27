Demant Rises 3% After Implant Unit Divestment, Guidance Lift
(PLX AI) – Demant shares rose 3% after the company sold its hearing implant division and lifted its full-year outlook.Demant sold the unit for DKK 850 million and raised its full-year EBIT outlook by DKK 150 million as a resultThe biggest risk to …
- The biggest risk to the deal is if regulators should reject it, but in that case there could be other interested buyers such as Sonova, analysts at Carnegie said
