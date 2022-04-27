Handelsbanken Rises 2% on Strong Earnings, Credit Quality
(PLX AI) – Handelsbanken shares rose 2% after first-quarter operating profit beat expectations amid strong net interest income and good credit quality. NII was 5% better than expected, benefiting from rising interest rates and continued volume …
- NII was 5% better than expected, benefiting from rising interest rates and continued volume growth
- Fees were also better than expected, while credit quality remains strong, analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux said
- The shares should outperform the market by about 3 percentage points today: Kepler
