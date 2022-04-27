SEB Jumps 5% After Outstanding Q1 Report: Analysts
(PLX AI) – SEB shares rose 5% after the first-quarter report was "outstanding," according to analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. Q1 net income of SEK 6,403 million comfortably beat estimates of SEK 5,042 millionThe outstanding result was driven by higher …
- (PLX AI) – SEB shares rose 5% after the first-quarter report was "outstanding," according to analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux.
- Q1 net income of SEK 6,403 million comfortably beat estimates of SEK 5,042 million
- The outstanding result was driven by higher revenues in all areas and lower costs, Kepler said
- Kepler reiterated a buy recommendation on SEB, with price target SEK 134
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0