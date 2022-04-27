Novozymes Rises 3% After Surprise Results, Nordea Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Novozymes shares rose 3% in early trading after the company reported surprise earnings yesterday after the market close that were better than analysts anticipated.
- Q1 sales DKK 4,371 million vs. estimate DKK 4,185 million, while Q1 EBIT DKK 1,142 million vs. estimate DKK 1,100 million
- Outlook for organic growth was also raised to 4-8% from 3-7%
- Higher organic growth traction and the larger base from stronger FX feeds into 2023 and beyond, Nordea analysts said, lifting their recommendation on the stock to hold from sell
- Risk of events triggering further derating of the Novozymes stock is limited, Nordea said
- Organic growth was surprisingly strong at 10% in the quarter, analysts at DNB said
- DNB lifted their price target on Novozymes to DKK 420 from DKK 410 but maintained a sell rating
