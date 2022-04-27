Nobia Falls Nearly 4% as Carnegie Downgrades on Cost Concerns
(PLX AI) – Nobia falls nearly 4% in early trading after analysts at Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.Price target cut to SEK 42 from SEK 54Q1 sales may increase 9% year on year on solid demand, but continued cost …
- (PLX AI) – Nobia falls nearly 4% in early trading after analysts at Nordea cut their recommendation on the stock to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to SEK 42 from SEK 54
- Q1 sales may increase 9% year on year on solid demand, but continued cost inflation is probably affecting Nobia's profitability, Carnegie said
- Inflation may also hamper demand and consumer spending going forward, as the UK recovery from the pandemic has been slow: Carnegie
