Ringkjøbing Landbobank Falls 2.5% as Investors Disappointed by Lack of Guidance Upgrade
- (PLX AI) – Ringkjøbing Landbobank reported first-quarter earnings better than analysts estimated, but shares fell after the bank did not follow in the footsteps of other Danish peers and left its full-year guidance unchanged.
- The share has had a good run on the back of peer profit upgrades, analysts at Carnegie said
- The lack of a profit upgrade is a disappointment, thus we could see a neutral to slightly negative reaction, despite a very good set of numbers: Carnegie
