Check Point Q1 Revenue, Adj. EPS Beat Consensus on Strong Demand
(PLX AI) – Check Point Software Q1 revenue USD 543 million vs. estimate USD 534 million.Q1 operating income USD 200 millionQ1 adjusted operating income USD 239 millionQ1 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.54Q1 EPS USD 1.3We had strong product …
- (PLX AI) – Check Point Software Q1 revenue USD 543 million vs. estimate USD 534 million.
- Q1 operating income USD 200 million
- Q1 adjusted operating income USD 239 million
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD 1.57 vs. estimate USD 1.54
- Q1 EPS USD 1.3
- We had strong product demand in our Quantum family and continued strength in our CloudGuard and Harmony products, CEO said
