Maersk Likely to See Large Rates Decline in H2, Bank of America Says
- (PLX AI) – Maersk remains likely to see a normalization of the container freight market in the second half of the year, with a large drop in rates, analysts at Bank of America said in a report.
- Maersk remains rated buy at BofA, with price target cut to DKK 28,500 from DKK 32,000
- Although container volumes fell 7% in the first quarter due in part to the Covid lockdown in Shanghai , there could be a surge in volumes once restrictions ease, the analysts said
- Maersk may return as much as $11 billion in cash to shareholders next year with dividends and buybacks: BofA
