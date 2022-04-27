checkAd

Low-code provider Ninox continues to grow and gains new investors, led by Hi Inov and VI Partners

Berlin (ots) - Berlin-based B2B SaaS start-up expands its market position among
SMEs and successfully closes financing round for another EUR 8 million.

Low-code platforms are expected to accelerate the much-heralded digitalisation
of the SME economy. With more than 6,500 customers worldwide and high
double-digit growth rates, Ninox is one of the leading providers in the DACH
region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). In order to sustainably implement its
growth strategy, the Berlin-based start-up has now brought on board two more
renowned European VC investors, Hi Inov and VI Partners.

Investors see great growth potential

"Ninox is already an excellent product with high customer value. The focus on
the needs of medium-sized companies and the dedicated verticalization will give
the development of the business a further boost," says Wolfgang Krause from Hi
Inov, explaining the commitment. And Joe Neale from VI Partners adds: "The
market for low-code platforms is growing rapidly. We are convinced that Ninox
can not only hold its own, but also expand its good position internationally."

The btov Industrial Tech Fund had already invested in Ninox in 2019 and IBB
Ventures in 2020, contributing to the expansion of the low-code platform into a
successful solution for SMEs. With the new investment, Ninox can now take the
next big step, further optimise its product and significantly increase its
market share in the DACH region, and later also in Western Europe and North
America.

