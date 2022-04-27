checkAd

Cargotec Posts Strong Q1 Orders, Operating Profit; Shares Rise

(PLX AI) – Cargotec Q1 orders EUR 1,135 million vs. estimate EUR 1,030 million.Q1 revenue EUR 851 million vs. estimate EUR 891 millionQ1 comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent and amounted to EUR 65 million vs. estimate EUR 52 …

  • (PLX AI) – Cargotec Q1 orders EUR 1,135 million vs. estimate EUR 1,030 million.
  • Q1 revenue EUR 851 million vs. estimate EUR 891 million
  • Q1 comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent and amounted to EUR 65 million vs. estimate EUR 52 million
  • Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2022 to improve from 2021
  • Shares up 3.3%
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  36   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Cargotec Posts Strong Q1 Orders, Operating Profit; Shares Rise (PLX AI) – Cargotec Q1 orders EUR 1,135 million vs. estimate EUR 1,030 million.Q1 revenue EUR 851 million vs. estimate EUR 891 millionQ1 comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent and amounted to EUR 65 million vs. estimate EUR 52 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Deutsche Bank Falls 4% as Earnings Beat Overshadowed by Costs
Umicore to Supply ACC's Future Battery Plants with High Nickel Cathode Materials
Carnival Promotes COO Weinstein to CEO
Mercedes-Benz Q1 Revenue, Adj. EBIT Much Better Than Consensus on Pricing Power
Deutsche Bank Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations
Lassila & Tikanoja Q1 Pretax Profit EUR -1.2 Million
Titel
NextEra Energy Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected
Tesla Q1 Earnings Better Than Expected; Shares Rise in Aftermarket
Alphabet Q1 EPS, Revenue Below Expectations
Intuitive Surgical Q1 Revenue Tops Expectations as Demand Remains Healthy
Enphase Energy Q1 Revenue, Profit Better Than Expected
Mutares to Acquire Siemens Energy Engines S.A.U., Related Assets from Siemens Energy S.A.
Microsoft Slips in Aftermarket Trading Despite Strong Revenue
Hexagon Composites, Hexagon Purus Buy Stakes in Cryoshelter
TeamViewer Names Wilkens New CFO
Demant Sells Hearing Implants Business, Raises FY Outlook
Titel
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Plug Power Gets Contract to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Walmart
Fashionette 2022 Guidance Significantly Below Consensus
Nel Announces Orders in Canada, Poland
Nordex Shuts Down IT Systems After Cyber Attack; Says Customers May Be Affected
Basware Agrees to Takeover Offer at EUR 40.10 per Share, or 95% Premium to Yesterday's Close
Siemens Energy Gets Order for 4 H-Class Gas Turbines in China
Merck KGaA Acquires MAST Platform from Lonza
Nordex and Vestas Shares Rise as Bank of America Sees Wind Turbine Pricing Improving
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian