Cargotec Posts Strong Q1 Orders, Operating Profit; Shares Rise
(PLX AI) – Cargotec Q1 orders EUR 1,135 million vs. estimate EUR 1,030 million.Q1 revenue EUR 851 million vs. estimate EUR 891 millionQ1 comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent and amounted to EUR 65 million vs. estimate EUR 52 …
- (PLX AI) – Cargotec Q1 orders EUR 1,135 million vs. estimate EUR 1,030 million.
- Q1 revenue EUR 851 million vs. estimate EUR 891 million
- Q1 comparable operating profit increased by 26 percent and amounted to EUR 65 million vs. estimate EUR 52 million
- Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2022 to improve from 2021
- Shares up 3.3%
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0