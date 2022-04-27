Nokian Tyres Sees FY Sales, Adj. Operating Profit Decreasing Significantly
(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres plc: Guidance for 2022.Nokian Tyres net sales and segments operating profit in 2022 are expected to decrease significantlyThe impacts of the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Nokian Tyres’ operating environment are …
- The impacts of the war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions on Nokian Tyres’ operating environment are described in more detail in Nokian Tyres’ January–March 2022 Interim Report, which will be published today
