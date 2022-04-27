(PLX AI) – Nokian Tyres Q1 revenue EUR 416.5 million vs. estimate EUR 376 million.Q1 EBIT EUR 59.3 million vs. estimate EUR 41 millionQ1 EPS EUR 0.34However the company said sales and segments operating profit in 2022 are expected to decrease …

Nokian Tyres Shares Fluctuate as Guidance Is Negative but Q1 Earnings Beat

