(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 9,392 million vs. estimate USD 9,000 millionQ1 operating earnings USD 908 million vs. estimate USD 889 millionQ1 net income USD 730 million vs. estimate USD 700 millionQ1 EPS USD 2.63 vs. estimate USD 2.51Aerospace backlog …

General Dynamics Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus as Aerospace Backlog Continues to Grow

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer