General Dynamics Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus as Aerospace Backlog Continues to Grow
(PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 9,392 million vs. estimate USD 9,000 millionQ1 operating earnings USD 908 million vs. estimate USD 889 millionQ1 net income USD 730 million vs. estimate USD 700 millionQ1 EPS USD 2.63 vs. estimate USD 2.51Aerospace backlog …
- (PLX AI) – Q1 revenue USD 9,392 million vs. estimate USD 9,000 million
- Q1 operating earnings USD 908 million vs. estimate USD 889 million
- Q1 net income USD 730 million vs. estimate USD 700 million
- Q1 EPS USD 2.63 vs. estimate USD 2.51
- Aerospace backlog grew for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by continued strong Gulfstream demand, while operating discipline and growth in aviation services increased the group's margins, CEO said
