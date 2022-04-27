Garmin Q1 Earnings Below Expectations
(PLX AI) – Garmin Q1 revenue USD 1,170 million vs. estimate USD 1,140 million.Q1 operating income USD 229 million vs. estimate USD 237 millionQ1 EPS USD 1.09 vs. estimate USD 1.13High freight cost and component supply challenges persist while new …
- High freight cost and component supply challenges persist while new headwinds emerge such as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and the uncertainty created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, CEO said
