Robit Stops Taking Orders from Russia, Belarus, Which Account for Under 8% of Sales
(PLX AI) – Robit Q1 revenue EUR 26.3 million.Q1 EBITDA EUR 900 thousandQ1 EBITA EUR -300 thousandRobit estimates that net sales in 2022 will increase and comparable EBITDA profitability in euros will improve compared to 2021, assuming there are no …
