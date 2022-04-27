IQVIA Now Sees FY Revenue Outlook $14.45-14.75 Billion
IQVIA now sees FY revenue to be between $14,450 million and $14,750 million, representing growth of 6.9 to 9.0 percent at constant currency, and 4.2 to 6.3 percent on a reported basis. Reaffirming its full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $3,330 million to $3,405 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share guidance range of $9.95 to $10.25
- (PLX AI) – IQVIA now sees FY revenue to be between $14,450 million and $14,750 million, representing growth of 6.9 to 9.0 percent at constant currency, and 4.2 to 6.3 percent on a reported basis.
- Reaffirming its full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $3,330 million to $3,405 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share guidance range of $9.95 to $10.25
- Q1 revenue USD 3,568 million
- Q1 net income USD 325 million
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA USD 812 million
