IQVIA Now Sees FY Revenue Outlook $14.45-14.75 Billion

(PLX AI) – IQVIA now sees FY revenue to be between $14,450 million and $14,750 million, representing growth of 6.9 to 9.0 percent at constant currency, and 4.2 to 6.3 percent on a reported basis.Reaffirming its full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer