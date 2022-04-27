Boeing Q1 Results Significantly Below Expectations on Lower Defense Volume, Charges
(PLX AI) – Boeing Q1 revenue USD 13,991 million vs. estimate USD 16,021 million.Q1 EPS USD -2.06Q1 adjusted EPS USD -2.75 vs. estimate USD -0.27Q1 core operating margin -10.4%Q1 net income USD -1,242 millionQ1 lower defense volume and charges on …
- (PLX AI) – Boeing Q1 revenue USD 13,991 million vs. estimate USD 16,021 million.
- Q1 EPS USD -2.06
- Q1 adjusted EPS USD -2.75 vs. estimate USD -0.27
- Q1 core operating margin -10.4%
- Q1 net income USD -1,242 million
- Q1 lower defense volume and charges on fixed-price defense development programs, partially offset by commercial services volume
- Despite the pressures on our defense and commercial development programs, we remain on track to generate positive cash flow for 2022, CEO says
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0