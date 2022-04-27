Seagate Technology Q4 Revenue, EPS Outlook Worse Than Consensus
(PLX AI) – Seagate Q3 EPS USD 1.56 vs. estimate USD 1.73.Q3 net income USD 346 millionQ3 revenue USD 2,802 million vs. estimate USD 2,790 millionQ3 operating margin 15.3%Q4 Outlook revenue $2.8 billion vs. consensus $2.92 billionQ4 Outlook adj. EPS …
- (PLX AI) – Seagate Q3 EPS USD 1.56 vs. estimate USD 1.73.
- Q3 net income USD 346 million
- Q3 revenue USD 2,802 million vs. estimate USD 2,790 million
- Q3 operating margin 15.3%
- Q4 Outlook revenue $2.8 billion vs. consensus $2.92 billion
- Q4 Outlook adj. EPS $1.90 vs. consensus $2.06
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0