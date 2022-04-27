checkAd

Hivestack Announces Global Alliance with Xandr for Programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH)

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - The alliance will enable Xandr Invest advertisers to
programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale
via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP)

https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3515030-1&h=990619596&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhivest
ack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital
out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has today announced a strategic global
collaboration with https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3515030-1&h=4187479401&u=
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xandr.com%2F&a=Xandr , a data-enabled technology platform
powering a global marketplace for premium advertising.

Through this alliance, Invest DSP, the company's Demand Side Platform, will be
integrated into the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP) which will allow for
Xandr's advertisers to access Hivestack's premium global DOOH inventory through
RTB transactions via Open Exchange and Private Marketplace (PMP) deals.

"As we continue to redefine the future of digital out of home (DOOH)
advertising, our omnichannel DSP business partners are increasingly important to
our mission", said Bruno Guerrero, COO, Hivestack . "We are thrilled to announce
this crucial global alliance with Xandr and look forward to collectively driving
the DOOH industry further in terms of technology and innovation."

"The growth we have seen for the DOOH channel is evidence of the exciting
opportunity advertisers today have to leverage data, measurement and precision
in their OOH advertising strategies. We are excited to announce our
collaboration with Hivestack who have proven to be at the forefront of this
innovation", added Dylan McBride, head of global partnerships, Xandr.

The collaboration is set to launch immediately across key global markets that
are well-connected with strong digital supply inventory and have active demand
clients.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology
company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home
(DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal,
Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information,
please visit https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3515030-1&h=1661470373&u=https%
3A%2F%2Fwww.hivestack.com%2F&a=hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter
and Facebook @hivestack.

About Xandr

A business unit within AT&T, Xandr powers a global marketplace for premium
advertising. Our data-enabled technology platform, encompassing Xandr Invest,
Xandr Monetize and Xandr Curate, optimizes return on investment for both buyers
and sellers. For more than 143 years, AT&T has used data and technology to
inform and improve the consumer experience.

Contact:

Ginny Bourne,
Global Communications Director,
Hivestack,
ginny@hivestack.com; Media Contact: Kathryn Foster,
Senior Corporate Communications Manager,
EMEA,
Xandr,
kathryn.foster@xandr.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158703/5207148
OTS: Hivestack Inc.



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  124   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Hivestack Announces Global Alliance with Xandr for Programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH) The alliance will enable Xandr Invest advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV.
Scope Hamburg upgrades the issue rating of Solar Chest SA for the Fixed Rate Secured Notes to A- / ...
Fujifilm startet mobiles Schulungszentrum zur Bewältigung der Herausforderungen in der ...
Umsatzplus von 27 Prozent / Schumacher Packaging steigert seinen Jahresumsatz auf 857 Mio. Euro ...
Presseeinladung zum 36. BPI-Unternehmertag am 11. Mai 2022
Horváth expands US business - Executive consultant Tony Klimas appointed as President
Ohne Vorurteile in die Baubranche / BAUINDUSTRIE tritt "Initiative Klischeefrei" bei: Übergabe am "Girls Day" durch Staatssekretär
Schellnhuber auf REWE Group-Dialogforum: "Die Zeit zu handeln ist jetzt!"
Titel
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Gesellschaftsprojekt BioBienenApfel präsentiert: Sebastian Vettel und Andreas Gabalier schenken Deutschland 1 Million Blumen
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the ...
Experte: Maschinen- und Anlagenbau vor enormen Herausforderungen
Fruchtsaftverband spricht sich für Senkung der Mehrwertsteuer auf Saft aus
GlobalCapital ECM Awards: Berenberg zum fünften Mal "Best Bank for Small Cap ECM"
ALDI Nord erhöht Stundenlohn auf mindestens 14 Euro brutto
Maria Luisa and Lady Monika Bacardi strongly criticise the behaviour of BACARDI LTD in the run-up ...
Riskante Meinungsfreiheit, Kommentar zu Twitter von Peter De Thier
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Lars Hegg appointed as new General Branch Manager of Helaba's Stockholm office (FOTO)
Velocity Global to double its workforce by empowering employees to work anywhere
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Immobilienfinanzierung: Wie sich die Zinsen entwickeln werden (FOTO)
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Gold kauft man mit Bedacht
Telos Hires World's First NFT Curator In Crypto
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...