Hivestack Announces Global Alliance with Xandr for Programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH)
Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - The alliance will enable Xandr Invest advertisers to
programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale
via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP)
Hivestack
the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital
out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has today announced a strategic global
Xandr
a data-enabled technology platform
powering a global marketplace for premium advertising.


