Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - The alliance will enable Xandr Invest advertisers to programmatically purchase digital out of home (DOOH) inventory on a global scale via the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP) https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3515030-1&h=990619596&u=https%3A%2F%2Fhivest ack.com%2F&a=Hivestack , the world's largest, independent, programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company has today announced a strategic global collaboration with https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3515030-1&h=4187479401&u= https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xandr.com%2F&a=Xandr , a data-enabled technology platform powering a global marketplace for premium advertising.

Hivestack Announces Global Alliance with Xandr for Programmatic Digital Out of Home (DOOH)

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer