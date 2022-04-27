Alten Q1 Revenue EUR 895 Million in "Very Unstable Environment"
(PLX AI) – Alten Q1 revenue EUR 894.6 million.Alten says the beginning of 2022 follows the path of H2 2021Business will grow depending on the evolution of the health situation, as well as geopolitics and macroeconomics, all in very unstable environments
- (PLX AI) – Alten Q1 revenue EUR 894.6 million.
- Alten says the beginning of 2022 follows the path of H2 2021
- Business will grow depending on the evolution of the health situation, as well as geopolitics and macroeconomics, all in very unstable environments
