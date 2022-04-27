Cellnex Q1 Revenue Rises 60%; Outlook Confirmed
(PLX AI) – Cellnex Q1 revenue EUR 828 million vs. EUR 506 million a year ago.Q1 adjusted EBITDA EUR 634 million vs. EUR 381 million a year agoCellnex confirms the outlook for FY 2022 with revenue between €3.46 and €3.51 billion, EBITDA between €2.65 …
