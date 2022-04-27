Turbo Energy will introduce the new SunBox EV at Intersolar 2022 / The all-in-one domestic solar system with artificial intelligence now comes with an electric vehicle charger
Valencia (Spain) (ots) - For the second consecutive year, Turbo Energy will be
present at the global reference event for the solar industry: Intersolar Europe.
The company will showcase the main new photovoltaic solutions for domestic
systems at its stand.
New SunBox EV
present at the global reference event for the solar industry: Intersolar Europe.
The company will showcase the main new photovoltaic solutions for domestic
systems at its stand.
New SunBox EV
At the 2022 edition, Turbo Energy will show the latest version of its
intelligent solar system, known as SunBox EV. This all-in-one solution includes
photovoltaic production, energy storage using batteries with Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and electric vehicle charging.
It is important to remember that SunBox, whose first version was also introduced
in last year's edition of Intersolar, has capabilities to optimize the energy
management taking into account the electricity plan contracted, the intelligent
prediction of solar energy generation and the domestic consumption patterns.
In this respect, Enrique Selva, CEO of Turbo Energy, explained that with the new
SunBox EV "an AI algorithm analyses production and consumption predictions, so
the system can choose the best time to charge the electric vehicle and maximize
a reduction of the electricity bill." He also added that "All the home energy is
managed in one intelligent platform in the cloud, where the energy needs are
balanced and the battery use and consumptions are optimised."
SunBox Ev's main particularity is that the integrated management of the solar
production, energy storage and electric vehicle charging is achieved using a
single artificial intelligence algorithm. This is the main technological
advantage, since "other competitors in the market offer solutions for electric
vehicle charging or solutions to manage energy storage as individual challenges;
however, the integration of hardware and software from the same manufacturer
into one standard solution allows us to provide a differential value to the end
user," further clarifies Enrique Selva.
Similarly, any user can access the consumption and energy saving data, the
battery charging status and the environmental savings through the Turbo Energy
application in their mobile device. Now, the electric vehicle charger included
in SunBox EV can also be managed and it is possible to choose from different
charging modes to optimise the sun power generated and reduce the electricity
bill.
Turbo Energy will be in Munich from the 11th to the 13th of May, at the stand
B2.358 of the Messe München building, where it will also introduce its range of
solar inverters, micro inverters and new lithium-ion battery models with
artificial intelligence.
Pressekontakt:
Mar Charcos Tarazón
+34 697 170 416
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162818/5207213
OTS: Turbo Energy
intelligent solar system, known as SunBox EV. This all-in-one solution includes
photovoltaic production, energy storage using batteries with Artificial
Intelligence (AI) and electric vehicle charging.
It is important to remember that SunBox, whose first version was also introduced
in last year's edition of Intersolar, has capabilities to optimize the energy
management taking into account the electricity plan contracted, the intelligent
prediction of solar energy generation and the domestic consumption patterns.
In this respect, Enrique Selva, CEO of Turbo Energy, explained that with the new
SunBox EV "an AI algorithm analyses production and consumption predictions, so
the system can choose the best time to charge the electric vehicle and maximize
a reduction of the electricity bill." He also added that "All the home energy is
managed in one intelligent platform in the cloud, where the energy needs are
balanced and the battery use and consumptions are optimised."
SunBox Ev's main particularity is that the integrated management of the solar
production, energy storage and electric vehicle charging is achieved using a
single artificial intelligence algorithm. This is the main technological
advantage, since "other competitors in the market offer solutions for electric
vehicle charging or solutions to manage energy storage as individual challenges;
however, the integration of hardware and software from the same manufacturer
into one standard solution allows us to provide a differential value to the end
user," further clarifies Enrique Selva.
Similarly, any user can access the consumption and energy saving data, the
battery charging status and the environmental savings through the Turbo Energy
application in their mobile device. Now, the electric vehicle charger included
in SunBox EV can also be managed and it is possible to choose from different
charging modes to optimise the sun power generated and reduce the electricity
bill.
Turbo Energy will be in Munich from the 11th to the 13th of May, at the stand
B2.358 of the Messe München building, where it will also introduce its range of
solar inverters, micro inverters and new lithium-ion battery models with
artificial intelligence.
Pressekontakt:
Mar Charcos Tarazón
+34 697 170 416
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162818/5207213
OTS: Turbo Energy
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 129 | 0 |