Turbo Energy will introduce the new SunBox EV at Intersolar 2022 / The all-in-one domestic solar system with artificial intelligence now comes with an electric vehicle charger

Valencia (Spain) (ots) - For the second consecutive year, Turbo Energy will be

present at the global reference event for the solar industry: Intersolar Europe.

The company will showcase the main new photovoltaic solutions for domestic

systems at its stand.



New SunBox EV





At the 2022 edition, Turbo Energy will show the latest version of itsintelligent solar system, known as SunBox EV. This all-in-one solution includesphotovoltaic production, energy storage using batteries with ArtificialIntelligence (AI) and electric vehicle charging.It is important to remember that SunBox, whose first version was also introducedin last year's edition of Intersolar, has capabilities to optimize the energymanagement taking into account the electricity plan contracted, the intelligentprediction of solar energy generation and the domestic consumption patterns.In this respect, Enrique Selva, CEO of Turbo Energy, explained that with the newSunBox EV "an AI algorithm analyses production and consumption predictions, sothe system can choose the best time to charge the electric vehicle and maximizea reduction of the electricity bill." He also added that "All the home energy ismanaged in one intelligent platform in the cloud, where the energy needs arebalanced and the battery use and consumptions are optimised."SunBox Ev's main particularity is that the integrated management of the solarproduction, energy storage and electric vehicle charging is achieved using asingle artificial intelligence algorithm. This is the main technologicaladvantage, since "other competitors in the market offer solutions for electricvehicle charging or solutions to manage energy storage as individual challenges;however, the integration of hardware and software from the same manufacturerinto one standard solution allows us to provide a differential value to the enduser," further clarifies Enrique Selva.Similarly, any user can access the consumption and energy saving data, thebattery charging status and the environmental savings through the Turbo Energyapplication in their mobile device. Now, the electric vehicle charger includedin SunBox EV can also be managed and it is possible to choose from differentcharging modes to optimise the sun power generated and reduce the electricitybill.Turbo Energy will be in Munich from the 11th to the 13th of May, at the standB2.358 of the Messe München building, where it will also introduce its range ofsolar inverters, micro inverters and new lithium-ion battery models withartificial intelligence.