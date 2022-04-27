Aiding and Abetting Sandwich Trades, Front Running and MEV is anti-ESG
New York, New York (ots) - --News Direct--
With ESG in the forefront, where is the social responsibility in networks that
not only pollute our environment, but also aid and abet the ongoing theft that's
soon to surpass (https://explore.flashbots.net) a billion dollars? Maybe it is
not yet fully understood by the masses, but front running / MEV
(https://youtu.be/uFSg6sMULXQ) is quite literally organized theft, and it is
running rampant on almost every blockchain network. Crypto enthusiasts need to
understand that trader / miner bots are predatorily stealing money from DeFi and
NFT traders daily. This theft is no different than your personal stockbroker
using the knowledge of your pending trades only to further themselves and at
your expense. These practices are not only unethical, but they are also illegal
in any other modern day exchange environment. So why the blind eye and why the
free pass? The same goes with the glutinous energy consumption. Why would any
responsible entity or individual continue to support these super low standards?
There is a massive lack of social responsibility. Especially considering that
these networks are all easily replaceable by far superior technologies.
Metaphorically, why does the world continue to nurture the coal fired engine and
bank robbers when socially responsible zero-point energy exists? These are some
of the questions that the Telos team is working through and effectively
delivering on with its ESG compliant tEVM. The world's fastest carbon neutral
EVM!
Telos Blockchain continues to work on solidifying its path in becoming the
benchmark standard for credible neutrality (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/telos
-decentralization-rivals-bitcoin-ethereum-140700825.html) and ESG compliance in
crypto. For those new to ESG, the acronym stands for Environmental, Social and
Governance. It's a criterion which is popular in the world of business and
investing. It defines three broad categories of interest for what is termed
socially responsible for investors.
"E" - As part of this ESG commitment, Telos recently became the first and only
carbon neutral ( Net Zero (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/telos-neutralize
s-its-past-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22) ) EVM. This newest
accomplishment makes the Telos EVM the most environmentally (the "E" in ESG)
conscious Ethereum Virtual Machine.
"S" - Telos' socially (the "S" in ESG) responsible Ethereum Virtual Machine is
the only EVM that puts an end to the front running theft that is unethically
targeting hundreds of millions of DeFi traders.
"G" - DeFi on Telos is 100% free of Sandwich trades, Front Running and MEV
With ESG in the forefront, where is the social responsibility in networks that
not only pollute our environment, but also aid and abet the ongoing theft that's
soon to surpass (https://explore.flashbots.net) a billion dollars? Maybe it is
not yet fully understood by the masses, but front running / MEV
(https://youtu.be/uFSg6sMULXQ) is quite literally organized theft, and it is
running rampant on almost every blockchain network. Crypto enthusiasts need to
understand that trader / miner bots are predatorily stealing money from DeFi and
NFT traders daily. This theft is no different than your personal stockbroker
using the knowledge of your pending trades only to further themselves and at
your expense. These practices are not only unethical, but they are also illegal
in any other modern day exchange environment. So why the blind eye and why the
free pass? The same goes with the glutinous energy consumption. Why would any
responsible entity or individual continue to support these super low standards?
There is a massive lack of social responsibility. Especially considering that
these networks are all easily replaceable by far superior technologies.
Metaphorically, why does the world continue to nurture the coal fired engine and
bank robbers when socially responsible zero-point energy exists? These are some
of the questions that the Telos team is working through and effectively
delivering on with its ESG compliant tEVM. The world's fastest carbon neutral
EVM!
Telos Blockchain continues to work on solidifying its path in becoming the
benchmark standard for credible neutrality (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/telos
-decentralization-rivals-bitcoin-ethereum-140700825.html) and ESG compliance in
crypto. For those new to ESG, the acronym stands for Environmental, Social and
Governance. It's a criterion which is popular in the world of business and
investing. It defines three broad categories of interest for what is termed
socially responsible for investors.
"E" - As part of this ESG commitment, Telos recently became the first and only
carbon neutral ( Net Zero (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/telos-neutralize
s-its-past-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22) ) EVM. This newest
accomplishment makes the Telos EVM the most environmentally (the "E" in ESG)
conscious Ethereum Virtual Machine.
"S" - Telos' socially (the "S" in ESG) responsible Ethereum Virtual Machine is
the only EVM that puts an end to the front running theft that is unethically
targeting hundreds of millions of DeFi traders.
"G" - DeFi on Telos is 100% free of Sandwich trades, Front Running and MEV
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 85 | 0 |