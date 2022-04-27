checkAd

Aiding and Abetting Sandwich Trades, Front Running and MEV is anti-ESG

New York, New York (ots) - --News Direct--

With ESG in the forefront, where is the social responsibility in networks that
not only pollute our environment, but also aid and abet the ongoing theft that's
soon to surpass (https://explore.flashbots.net) a billion dollars? Maybe it is
not yet fully understood by the masses, but front running / MEV
(https://youtu.be/uFSg6sMULXQ) is quite literally organized theft, and it is
running rampant on almost every blockchain network. Crypto enthusiasts need to
understand that trader / miner bots are predatorily stealing money from DeFi and
NFT traders daily. This theft is no different than your personal stockbroker
using the knowledge of your pending trades only to further themselves and at
your expense. These practices are not only unethical, but they are also illegal
in any other modern day exchange environment. So why the blind eye and why the
free pass? The same goes with the glutinous energy consumption. Why would any
responsible entity or individual continue to support these super low standards?
There is a massive lack of social responsibility. Especially considering that
these networks are all easily replaceable by far superior technologies.
Metaphorically, why does the world continue to nurture the coal fired engine and
bank robbers when socially responsible zero-point energy exists? These are some
of the questions that the Telos team is working through and effectively
delivering on with its ESG compliant tEVM. The world's fastest carbon neutral
EVM!

Telos Blockchain continues to work on solidifying its path in becoming the
benchmark standard for credible neutrality (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/telos
-decentralization-rivals-bitcoin-ethereum-140700825.html) and ESG compliance in
crypto. For those new to ESG, the acronym stands for Environmental, Social and
Governance. It's a criterion which is popular in the world of business and
investing. It defines three broad categories of interest for what is termed
socially responsible for investors.

"E" - As part of this ESG commitment, Telos recently became the first and only
carbon neutral ( Net Zero (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/telos-neutralize
s-its-past-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22) ) EVM. This newest
accomplishment makes the Telos EVM the most environmentally (the "E" in ESG)
conscious Ethereum Virtual Machine.

"S" - Telos' socially (the "S" in ESG) responsible Ethereum Virtual Machine is
the only EVM that puts an end to the front running theft that is unethically
targeting hundreds of millions of DeFi traders.

"G" - DeFi on Telos is 100% free of Sandwich trades, Front Running and MEV
Seite 1 von 2


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  85   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Aiding and Abetting Sandwich Trades, Front Running and MEV is anti-ESG -News Direct- With ESG in the forefront, where is the social responsibility in networks that not only pollute our environment, but also aid and abet the ongoing theft that's soon to surpass (https://explore.flashbots.net) a billion dollars? …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Innovate London: Symphony launches its embedded collaboration platform and introduces a Microsoft Teams integration
Scope Hamburg affirms the A- / stable rating of Elia Group SA / NV.
Scope Hamburg upgrades the issue rating of Solar Chest SA for the Fixed Rate Secured Notes to A- / ...
Fujifilm startet mobiles Schulungszentrum zur Bewältigung der Herausforderungen in der ...
Umsatzplus von 27 Prozent / Schumacher Packaging steigert seinen Jahresumsatz auf 857 Mio. Euro ...
Presseeinladung zum 36. BPI-Unternehmertag am 11. Mai 2022
Horváth expands US business - Executive consultant Tony Klimas appointed as President
Ohne Vorurteile in die Baubranche / BAUINDUSTRIE tritt "Initiative Klischeefrei" bei: Übergabe am "Girls Day" durch Staatssekretär
Schellnhuber auf REWE Group-Dialogforum: "Die Zeit zu handeln ist jetzt!"
Titel
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Gesellschaftsprojekt BioBienenApfel präsentiert: Sebastian Vettel und Andreas Gabalier schenken Deutschland 1 Million Blumen
Ausbau der digitalen Patient-Journey / gesund.de und medatixx schließen ...
Comodo and Distilogix Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Enterprises in the ...
Experte: Maschinen- und Anlagenbau vor enormen Herausforderungen
Fruchtsaftverband spricht sich für Senkung der Mehrwertsteuer auf Saft aus
GlobalCapital ECM Awards: Berenberg zum fünften Mal "Best Bank for Small Cap ECM"
ALDI Nord erhöht Stundenlohn auf mindestens 14 Euro brutto
Maria Luisa and Lady Monika Bacardi strongly criticise the behaviour of BACARDI LTD in the run-up ...
Riskante Meinungsfreiheit, Kommentar zu Twitter von Peter De Thier
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Lars Hegg appointed as new General Branch Manager of Helaba's Stockholm office (FOTO)
Velocity Global to double its workforce by empowering employees to work anywhere
THE CONQUEROR KOOPERIERT MIT WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUKCTS, UM DIE ULTIMATIVE VIRTUELLE ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Immobilienfinanzierung: Wie sich die Zinsen entwickeln werden (FOTO)
Auszeichnung von Focus-Money: KVB Finanz überzeugt mit hoher Kompetenz
Gold kauft man mit Bedacht
Telos Hires World's First NFT Curator In Crypto
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Endgültiger Sieg für Privatversicherte vor BGH: Viele Beitragserhöhungen unwirksam (FOTO)
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...