Aiding and Abetting Sandwich Trades, Front Running and MEV is anti-ESG

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

New York, New York (ots) - --News Direct--With ESG in the forefront, where is the social responsibility in networks thatnot only pollute our environment, but also aid and abet the ongoing theft that'ssoon to surpass (https://explore.flashbots.net) a billion dollars? Maybe it isnot yet fully understood by the masses, but front running / MEV(https://youtu.be/uFSg6sMULXQ) is quite literally organized theft, and it isrunning rampant on almost every blockchain network. Crypto enthusiasts need tounderstand that trader / miner bots are predatorily stealing money from DeFi andNFT traders daily. This theft is no different than your personal stockbrokerusing the knowledge of your pending trades only to further themselves and atyour expense. These practices are not only unethical, but they are also illegalin any other modern day exchange environment. So why the blind eye and why thefree pass? The same goes with the glutinous energy consumption. Why would anyresponsible entity or individual continue to support these super low standards?There is a massive lack of social responsibility. Especially considering thatthese networks are all easily replaceable by far superior technologies.Metaphorically, why does the world continue to nurture the coal fired engine andbank robbers when socially responsible zero-point energy exists? These are someof the questions that the Telos team is working through and effectivelydelivering on with its ESG compliant tEVM. The world's fastest carbon neutralEVM!Telos Blockchain continues to work on solidifying its path in becoming thebenchmark standard for credible neutrality (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/telos-decentralization-rivals-bitcoin-ethereum-140700825.html) and ESG compliance incrypto. For those new to ESG, the acronym stands for Environmental, Social andGovernance. It's a criterion which is popular in the world of business andinvesting. It defines three broad categories of interest for what is termedsocially responsible for investors."E" - As part of this ESG commitment, Telos recently became the first and onlycarbon neutral ( Net Zero (https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/telos-neutralizes-its-past-and-present-carbon-footprint-net-zero-2022-04-22) ) EVM. This newestaccomplishment makes the Telos EVM the most environmentally (the "E" in ESG)conscious Ethereum Virtual Machine."S" - Telos' socially (the "S" in ESG) responsible Ethereum Virtual Machine isthe only EVM that puts an end to the front running theft that is unethicallytargeting hundreds of millions of DeFi traders."G" - DeFi on Telos is 100% free of Sandwich trades, Front Running and MEV