NCAB Targets Net Sales of SEK 8 Billion 2026
(PLX AI) – NCAB Group targets net sales of SEK 8 billion in 2026.NCAB Group targets EBITA of SEK 1 billion in 2026Also targets dividend based on available cash flow amounting to approximately 50% of net profit (unchanged from before)
