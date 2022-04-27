Brockhaus Reports FY Revenue EUR 66.5 Million, Adj. EBITDA EUR 21.8 Million
(PLX AI) – Brockhaus says forecasts significantly exceeded as adjusted pro forma EBITDA 2021 nearly quadrupled.Brockhaus 2021 revenue of € 66.5 million and an adjusted EBITDA of € 21.8 millionPublication of final annual report 2021 on May 2
