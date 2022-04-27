AUSTRIACARD NEW CHIP OPERATING SYSTEM FOR EDGE SECURITY IN IDENTIFICATION
Vienna, Austria (ots) - AUSTRIACARD announces its next Generation Chip Operating
System, ACOS - IDv2.0
AUSTRIACARD is amongst the few Information Technology providers in the world
that design chip operating systems for especially demanding security
applications in the fields of Payment, Identification and Machine to Machine
communication.The generation of the new OS is another milestone in the decades
long path of our R+D activity and showcases the company's ability in developing
solutions and applications which are centre stage of a vastly changing IT
landscape.
ACOS - IDv.2.0 also benefits from AUSTRIACARD's long and succesful operation of
our very own native operating system, ACOS, a founding element in complex and
highly sensitive business functions including payments for Mastercard / VISA as
well as a number of successful ID projects such as the e-card in the Austrian
health care system and numerous international projects.
ACOS-IDv2.0 was developed for passports, identity cards and residence permits as
well as driver's licenses and eIDAS-compliant signature cards, with state of the
art new technologies and elevated security certification confirming the highest
security level according to Common Criteria for applications at a global level.
ACOS-IDv2.0 will be available in the form of chip modules and software licenses,
in addition to the common form factors such as cards and passport booklets,
creating a holistic solution choice covering a wide spectrum of EDGE SECURITY
IFORMATION demands.
Bernd Eder, AUSTRIACARD's R&D Director in Vienna states: "With ACOS-ID we offer
our customers and partners a powerful product that enables them to create a
globally recognized digital solution that sets them apart".
ABOUT AUSTRIACARD
AUSTRIACARD is a member of AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS, an Austrian group of high-tech
IT in Hardware Embedded Security founded in 1897, which has an international
presence with three Divisions, AUSTRIACARD/TAG, INFORM and NAUTILUS, in the
fields of Digital Security in Payments and Identity, Digital Transformation in
the Document Lifecycle and Security in the IoT respectively. In 2021, at a
pro-forma level, AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS achieved a consolidated turnover of
approximately EUR 200 million and employs around 1.400 people.
Contact:
M.Kalomiri - mail: mailto:maria.kalomiri@austriacard.at, Tel.:00430161065211
