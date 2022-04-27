AUSTRIACARD NEW CHIP OPERATING SYSTEM FOR EDGE SECURITY IN IDENTIFICATION

Vienna, Austria (ots) - AUSTRIACARD announces its next Generation Chip Operating

System, ACOS - IDv2.0



AUSTRIACARD is amongst the few Information Technology providers in the world

that design chip operating systems for especially demanding security

applications in the fields of Payment, Identification and Machine to Machine

communication.The generation of the new OS is another milestone in the decades

long path of our R+D activity and showcases the company's ability in developing

solutions and applications which are centre stage of a vastly changing IT

landscape.



ACOS - IDv.2.0 also benefits from AUSTRIACARD's long and succesful operation of

our very own native operating system, ACOS, a founding element in complex and

highly sensitive business functions including payments for Mastercard / VISA as

well as a number of successful ID projects such as the e-card in the Austrian

health care system and numerous international projects.



