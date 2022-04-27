TotalEnergies Books $4.1 Billion Impairment for Q1 for Arctic LNG 2 Project
(PLX AI) – TotalEnergies Russia: TotalEnergies records a 4.1 B$ impairment in its Q1 2022 accounts.TotalEnergies to no longer book proved reserves for the Arctic LNG 2 projectSays new sanctions have effectively been adopted by the European …
- TotalEnergies to no longer book proved reserves for the Arctic LNG 2 project
- Says new sanctions have effectively been adopted by the European authorities, notably prohibiting export from European Union countries of goods and technology for use in the liquefaction of natural gas benefitting a Russian company
- Says appears that these new prohibitions constitute additional risks on the execution of the Arctic LNG 2 project
