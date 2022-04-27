Novo Nordisk Says 1 mg Wegovy Dose Supply Will Run Out in Early May
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says the 1 mg of its in-demand Wegovy obesity drug will have minimal to no supply as early as next month.
- The drugmaker says despite efforts to support current patients, new prescriptions for Wegovy continue to occur, resulting in product outages
- Supply won't stabilize until the second half of the year
- Says currently producing limited amounts of Wegovy 1.7 and 2.4 mg dose strengths
- Says we believe we can meet the needs of patients who are already taking or about to start the 1.7 or 2.4 mg dose strengths and remain confident in our ability to supply them, unless there are significant, unforeseen increases in prescriptions
