(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk says the 1 mg of its in-demand Wegovy obesity drug will have minimal to no supply as early as next month.The drugmaker says despite efforts to support current patients, new prescriptions for Wegovy continue to occur, …

Novo Nordisk Says 1 mg Wegovy Dose Supply Will Run Out in Early May

