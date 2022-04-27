(PLX AI) – Discover Q1 net income USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,021 million.Q1 EPS USD 4.22 vs. estimate USD 3.65CEO sees accelerating loan growth and continued strong credit performance

Discover Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; to Buy Back up to $4.2 Billion in Shares

