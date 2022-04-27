Discover Q1 Earnings Beat Consensus; to Buy Back up to $4.2 Billion in Shares
(PLX AI) – Discover Q1 net income USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,021 million.Q1 EPS USD 4.22 vs. estimate USD 3.65CEO sees accelerating loan growth and continued strong credit performance
- (PLX AI) – Discover Q1 net income USD 1,200 million vs. estimate USD 1,021 million.
- Q1 EPS USD 4.22 vs. estimate USD 3.65
- CEO sees accelerating loan growth and continued strong credit performance
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0