Lehto Cuts Outlook of Continuing Operations After Selling Pipeline Renovation Business
(PLX AI) – Lehto lowers the financial outlook of continuing operations.The sale of pipeline renovation business will reduce Lehto's net sales from continuing operations by approximately EUR 36 million and operating result from continuing operations …
- The sale of pipeline renovation business will reduce Lehto's net sales from continuing operations by approximately EUR 36 million and operating result from continuing operations by approximately EUR 5 million
- Lehto estimates that Net Sales from continuing operations in year 2022 will be slightly lower than in 2021 (EUR 404.1 million in 2021) and operating result from continuing operations will be EUR 15-20 million negative (EUR -24.0 million in 2021)
