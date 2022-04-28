Sabadell Q1 Net Income EUR 213 Million, Beats Consensus of EUR 164 Million
(PLX AI) – Sabadell Q1 net interest income EUR 858 million vs. estimate EUR 856 million.Q1 net income EUR 213 million vs. estimate EUR 164 millionNew lending in business banking increased gradually over the quarter, the bank said
