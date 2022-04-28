Swedbank Q1 Earnings Top Expectations, Powered by Net Interest Income
(PLX AI) – Swedbank Q1 net interest income SEK 6,762 million vs. estimate SEK 6,668 million.Q1 EPS SEK 4.1 vs. estimate SEK 4.16Q1 net income SEK 4,617 million vs. estimate SEK 4,600 millionQ1 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3%Q1 net commission income SEK …
- (PLX AI) – Swedbank Q1 net interest income SEK 6,762 million vs. estimate SEK 6,668 million.
- Q1 EPS SEK 4.1 vs. estimate SEK 4.16
- Q1 net income SEK 4,617 million vs. estimate SEK 4,600 million
- Q1 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3%
- Q1 net commission income SEK 3,581 million
- Continued good credit quality and low credit impairments
- Underlying result was strengthened by volume growth and margins in total were relatively unchanged
