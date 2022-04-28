Nokia Q1 Sales Beat Consensus; Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – Nokia Q1 sales EUR 5,348 million vs. estimate EUR 5,260 million.
- Q1 EBIT EUR 354 million
- Q1 EPS EUR 0.04
- Q1 EBIT margin 6.6%
- Outlook FY capex EUR 650 million
- Outlook FY sales EUR 22,900-24,100 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 11-13.5%
- Network Infrastructure grew 9% in constant currency, driven by strong demand in both Fixed and Submarine Networks while Cloud and Network Services also performed well growing 5% in constant currency with strength in Core Networks
