Volvo Cars Q1 Revenue, EBIT Much Better Than Expected as Supply Chain Constraints Slowly Ease
(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars Q1 revenue SEK 74,300 million vs. estimate SEK 73,215 million.Q1 EBIT SEK 6,000 million vs. estimate SEK 4,329 millionEBIT margin down to 7.9% from 8.1% this time last yearElectrified ‘Recharge’ line-up accounted for 34% of …
- (PLX AI) – Volvo Cars Q1 revenue SEK 74,300 million vs. estimate SEK 73,215 million.
- Q1 EBIT SEK 6,000 million vs. estimate SEK 4,329 million
- EBIT margin down to 7.9% from 8.1% this time last year
- Electrified ‘Recharge’ line-up accounted for 34% of total sales in Q1, of which 8% were fully electric
- Volvo Cars sold a total of 148,295 cars in the first quarter as the supply chain constraints affecting the company continued to slowly ease, the company said
- The company expects marginal growth in sales volumes for the full year 2022, compared to 2021, although uncertainty is high
