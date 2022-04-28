(PLX AI) – Volvo Cars Q1 revenue SEK 74,300 million vs. estimate SEK 73,215 million.Q1 EBIT SEK 6,000 million vs. estimate SEK 4,329 millionEBIT margin down to 7.9% from 8.1% this time last yearElectrified ‘Recharge’ line-up accounted for 34% of …

Volvo Cars Q1 Revenue, EBIT Much Better Than Expected as Supply Chain Constraints Slowly Ease

