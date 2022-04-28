Norske Skog Q1 EBITDA Much Better Than Expected Despite Volatility
(PLX AI) – Norske Skog Q1 EBITDA NOK 610 million vs. estimate NOK 516 million.That is an increase from NOK 422 million in the fourth quarter of 2021Sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter as a consequence of unprecedented high energy …
- (PLX AI) – Norske Skog Q1 EBITDA NOK 610 million vs. estimate NOK 516 million.
- That is an increase from NOK 422 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter as a consequence of unprecedented high energy costs in Europe and a tightened publication paper market situation, the company said
- The European mills operated at full capacity during the quarter
- The continued price pressure for energy, recovered paper and other input costs in 2022 may result in further publication paper price increases for all grades in Europe, Norske Skog said
