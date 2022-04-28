(PLX AI) – Norske Skog Q1 EBITDA NOK 610 million vs. estimate NOK 516 million.That is an increase from NOK 422 million in the fourth quarter of 2021Sales prices for all grades increased in the quarter as a consequence of unprecedented high energy …

Norske Skog Q1 EBITDA Much Better Than Expected Despite Volatility

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer