Aker BP Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter
(PLX AI) – Aker BP Q1 EBIT USD 1,775 million.Q1 net income USD 537 millionHigh oil and gas prices and strong financial performance Stable production with increased gas shareLundin transaction approved by shareholders, planned closing 30 …
