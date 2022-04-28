Delivery Hero Confirms Guidance After Q1 GMV Rises 31% to EUR 10.1 Billion

(PLX AI) – Delivery Hero Q1 GMV EUR 10,100 million, up 31%.Q1 segment revenue EUR 2,100 million, up 52%Delivery Hero confirms its FY 2022 guidance of EUR 44-45 billion GMV and EUR 9.5-10.5 billion Total Segment Revenue, anticipating an adjusted …

