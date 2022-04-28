Holmen Q1 Earnings Crush Estimates on Higher Paper Selling Prices
(PLX AI) – Holmen Q1 sales SEK 5,750 million vs. estimate SEK 5,255 million.Q1 EBIT SEK 1,883 millionQ1 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,617 million vs. estimate SEK 1,100 millionQ1 net income SEK 1,483 millionQ1 EPS SEK 9.2Saw price increases for paper and …
- (PLX AI) – Holmen Q1 sales SEK 5,750 million vs. estimate SEK 5,255 million.
- Q1 EBIT SEK 1,883 million
- Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 1,617 million vs. estimate SEK 1,100 million
- Q1 net income SEK 1,483 million
- Q1 EPS SEK 9.2
- Saw price increases for paper and increased deliveries of wood products
