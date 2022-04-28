Betsson Q1 Revenue Rises 8%, but EBIT Falls 13%
(PLX AI) – Betsson Q1 EBIT margin 13.9%.Q1 revenue EUR 170.2 million, up 8%; organic growth 14%Q1 EBIT EUR 23.6 million, down 13%NOTE that Betsson now reports in EUR instead of SEKThe US investment is primarily focused on presenting the US adapted …
- Says ambition is to further strengthen our presence in North America by operating under a new license in the Ontario region in Canada starting this summer
- Says aim to launch in Mexico together with local partner Big Bola Casino in 2022
- Applications to operate in the Netherlands under the new license model were submitted during the quarter in line with the Group’s plan
