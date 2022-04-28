Carlsberg Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus on 23.6% Organic Growth; Starts Another Buyback

(PLX AI) – Carlsberg Q1 organic growth 23.6%.Q1 revenue DKK 14,900 million vs. estimate DKK 14,619 millionCarlsberg 2022 earnings expectations remain as announced on 21 April: Organic operating profit development of around -5% to 2%Starts DKK 1 …

