Carlsberg Q1 Revenue Beats Consensus on 23.6% Organic Growth; Starts Another Buyback
(PLX AI) – Carlsberg Q1 organic growth 23.6%.Q1 revenue DKK 14,900 million vs. estimate DKK 14,619 millionCarlsberg 2022 earnings expectations remain as announced on 21 April: Organic operating profit development of around -5% to 2%Starts DKK 1 …
- (PLX AI) – Carlsberg Q1 organic growth 23.6%.
- Q1 revenue DKK 14,900 million vs. estimate DKK 14,619 million
- Carlsberg 2022 earnings expectations remain as announced on 21 April: Organic operating profit development of around -5% to +2%
- Starts DKK 1 billion share buyback
