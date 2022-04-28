Repsol Q1 Adj. Net Income Better Than Expected Fueled by High Oil Prices
- (PLX AI) – Repsol Q1 adjusted net income EUR 1,056 million vs. estimate EUR 978 million.
- Q1 EBITDA CCS EUR 2,456 million
- In Upstream, the adjusted net income was €731 million, €404 million higher than in the same period of 2021 mainly due to higher oil and gas prices
- In Industrial, adjusted net income was €236 million, €163 million higher than in the same period of 2021 mainly due to the strong performance of Refining and higher results in Trading
