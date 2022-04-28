SOBI Q1 Results Better Than Expected: Revenue Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – SOBI Q1 revenue SEK 4,925 million vs. estimate SEK 4,485 million.Q1 EBITA SEK 1,951 million vs. estimate SEK 1,715 millionRevenue is anticipated to grow by a mid to high single-digit percentage at CER (unchanged)EBITA margin is …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer