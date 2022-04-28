SOBI Q1 Results Better Than Expected: Revenue Outlook Unchanged
- (PLX AI) – SOBI Q1 revenue SEK 4,925 million vs. estimate SEK 4,485 million.
- Q1 EBITA SEK 1,951 million vs. estimate SEK 1,715 million
- Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid to high single-digit percentage at CER (unchanged)
- EBITA margin is anticipated to be at a low 30s percentage of revenue (now based on EBITA margin adjusted)
