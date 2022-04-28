checkAd

LPKF Laser Sees Q2 Revenue EUR 25-30 Million

(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q1 revenue EUR 25.8 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 2-7% (unchanged)Outlook FY revenue EUR 110-130 million (unchanged)Q1 EBIT EUR 1 millionFor the second quarter of 2022, LPKF expects revenue between EUR 25 and 30 million and …

  • (PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q1 revenue EUR 25.8 million.
  • Outlook FY EBIT margin 2-7% (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 110-130 million (unchanged)
  • Q1 EBIT EUR 1 million
  • For the second quarter of 2022, LPKF expects revenue between EUR 25 and 30 million and EBIT in the range of EUR -1.5 to +2.5 million

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 12,54, was eine Steigerung von +15,55% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Autor: PLX AI
