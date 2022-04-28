LPKF Laser Sees Q2 Revenue EUR 25-30 Million
(PLX AI) – LPKF Laser Q1 revenue EUR 25.8 million.Outlook FY EBIT margin 2-7% (unchanged)Outlook FY revenue EUR 110-130 million (unchanged)Q1 EBIT EUR 1 millionFor the second quarter of 2022, LPKF expects revenue between EUR 25 and 30 million and …
